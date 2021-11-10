WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair was “back and butter than ever” in 2021, a sentiment that has been captured for the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation’s holiday ornament sale and membership drive.
Now through the end of the year, Bank Five Nine has pledged to match all gifts to the foundation up to $10,000. With this generous corporate match, the purchase of every ornament and Friend of the Fair membership will work twice as hard to support the fair.
At $25, the 2021 Official Wisconsin State Fair “Back and Butter Than Ever” ornament can be ordered online at www.wsfpfoundation.org or purchased in person at 13 participating Bank Five Nine retail locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin starting Monday.
The ornament is also included free with any Friend of the Fair membership purchased for the 2022 fair.
Friend of the Fair memberships make for holiday gifts and are available for every budget level with benefits including tickets, original cream puffs, and concert presale codes.
“Coming off a year without a fair, the foundation funded improvements and programs that ensured the fair would be just as enjoyable as everyone remembered it,” said foundation Executive Director Anna Zeck.
“It’s our hope that the community will help us reach our goal so that we can continue to make a difference at the Fair Park in 2022 and beyond.”
