This time of year I should be planting potatoes (following the rule about the April full moon and potato growth). Instead it is cold and windy outside so I’m just sitting here thinking about our strange language.
Some old-time expressions are easy to understand how they started. Others not so much.
Like that “needle in a haystack” idea. What kind of a farm woman would do her sewing out in the barn by the haystack anyway? How else would a needle get lost in a haystack? Maybe that’s where the line “dumb farmer” came from.
And “sound as a dollar” never made much sense to me. When I think of how much a dollar will buy today compared to what it did when I was a kid I’m thinking the guy who was sound as a dollar wasn’t too healthy.
I’m sure the expression “that’s the way the cookie crumbles” was first used by the retired guy at the end of the checkout counter who packed the groceries in the bags.
Is an autobiography a story about my ’67 Ford convertible? Or should the word be “ought-to” biography – a story about all the things I should be doing.
Dick told me that something was out of whack but I was wondering what a whack is.
When we visited the Mississippi river to see how they shipped corn down to the ocean ports I wondered why they call them tug boats when they are pushing the barges.
Why is a wise man just the opposite of a wise guy?
If we overlook something, it is bad, but if we oversee it, we are commended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.