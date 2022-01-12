Some of you know my first and favorite car is one I still drive – a Fairlane convertible. It has “three on the tree,” a term my well-educated grandchildren don’t understand. When they ask what that means, I just tell them, “Well, it’s not quite as cool as four-on-the-floor.” I just get a blank look. I wonder why.
There are other lines that make our grand kids go “Huh?”
“Get your feet off the davenport!” They don’t have a clue what a davenport is.
When they sing words like “dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh” do you really think they know what they are singing?
Lots of songs and expressions came from people’s familiarity with horses. “A horse of a different color” pointed out differences in things; “A horse a piece” was another way of saying these are equal.
There is as song I love that has the line in the chorus, “Let by-gones be by-gones forever.” I guess I credited the song writer with coming up with that line but actually when I checked, it dates back to the first century, A.D.
There are other lines that date back that far, too. Familiarity breeds contempt; the more the merrier; the end justifies the means. While there is life there is hope.
Ben Franklin was noted for his many wise and witty sayings. I always thought he couldn’t have had children, though, when he came up with some of them.
It’s apparent he didn’t have a couple of kids putting papers on his desk for him to read or a 2-year-old reaching for everything in sight and taking kettles from the cupboards in the kitchen. If he had he wouldn’t have considered it necessary to “let all things have their places.”
If he had to drop what he was doing to patch a scraped knee, tie shoes or open doors he wouldn’t have said, “Let each part of your business have its time.”
When he said “tolerate no uncleanliness in body, clothes or habitation:” he couldn’t have been thinking of the mother whose children love running into the house looking like they had been attacked by a giant mud puddle.
“Cleanliness may be next to godliness,” as he said, but with little kids on a farm, it’s next to impossible.
