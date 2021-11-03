Harvest continues ahead of schedule Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Corn was being harvested Sunday morning at Schroeder's J & S Farms fields along State Highway 89 near Lake Mills. Diane Graff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.Temperatures were above normal across the state. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while the rest of the state received less than an inch.Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans. Most areas reported manure application.Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15 % short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 13% short, 76% adequate and 4% surplus.Sixty-one percent of corn for grain was harvested, three days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Moisture content was reported at 19%.Soybean harvest was 84% complete, seven days behind last year but six days ahead of the average.Winter wheat was 97% planted. Eighty-five percent of winter wheat has emerged, six days ahead of last year and over two weeks ahead of normal.Pasture condition rated 67% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below the previous week.Fall tillage was 52% complete, three days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown chase hits 100 mph. Ixonia man set for trial faces more child porn counts Carey Gardiner Mack Ruth E. Yerges Robyn M. (Waldoch) Boyd Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
