Harvest continues ahead of schedule
Corn was being harvested Sunday morning at Schroeder's J & S Farms fields along State Highway 89 near Lake Mills.

 Diane Graff

Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Temperatures were above normal across the state. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while the rest of the state received less than an inch.

Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans. Most areas reported manure application.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15 % short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 13% short, 76% adequate and 4% surplus.

Sixty-one percent of corn for grain was harvested, three days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average. Moisture content was reported at 19%.

Soybean harvest was 84% complete, seven days behind last year but six days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat was 97% planted. Eighty-five percent of winter wheat has emerged, six days ahead of last year and over two weeks ahead of normal.

Pasture condition rated 67% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below the previous week.

Fall tillage was 52% complete, three days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average.

