NASHOTAH — A Soil Health Field Day will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Oconomowoc Community Center. The OCC is located at 220 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the city of Oconomowoc.
The program, which is being presented by Farmers For Lake Country, will begin with a presentation by Iowa-based farmer Wayne Fredericks entitled, “Conservation Practices that Make a Difference in Water Quality and Soil Health.”
Fredericks raises corn and soybeans on 750 acres and has been a long-time user of no-till, strip-till and cover crops, with a passion for finding out what is productive, profitable and sustainable for the long-term health of his soil and local water resources. He is the past president of the Iowa Soybean Association, is currently a director on the American Soybean Association.
Darrell Smith, director of the Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program, said, “Wayne Fredericks has been pioneering farming practices that support the farmer’s livelihood and also promote soil health and the common good of healthy soil and clean water. We are excited to be welcoming him here to the Oconomowoc watershed.”
The day of programming continues at 4:45 p.m. with a field demonstration of cover crop seeding of multi-species covers at Rosenow farm on McMahon Road. The day will conclude with a meet and greet at the Rustic Inn.
The Soil Health Feld Day is being presented with the support of Waukesha County Farmers for Clean Water, the Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program and Tall Pines Conservancy.
Advance registration is requested. For more information and to register, contact Smith at 414-313-4323, visit www.farmersforlakecountry.org or e-mail dsmithearthcare@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.