Anyone who is involved in dairy probably knows that World Dairy Expo is going on in Madison, drawing thousands of people from around the world to look at, oooh and ahh over, and judge dairy cows. In fact, not only the cows are judged but people are judged on their ability to judge cows.
Now in all my years of farming and farm reporting I have never been any good at judging one cow from another. There are the black and white ones and the other ones. I feel more qualified judging the farmers and people associated with farming.
When judging teams place livestock they also need to give oral reasons for their choices. I figure I can do the same judging people. My evaluation (complete with formal oral reasons) would go something like this.
In the male farmer category, I start by eliminating farmer No. 4, the joker with the cigar. Those things can cause a barn fire and aren’t so good for air quality, either.
I placed No. 2 above No. 3 because of the dress. No. 3, I felt, was too dressed up for showing cows. What farmer would wear a white shirt in the barn? Tight jeans are impressive but not practical for working. No. 3 looks more like a Ph.D. than a practical, production oriented dairy farmer.
I placed No. 1 on top because No. 2 was just a little over conditioned from too many ice cream cones. No. 1 impressed me most because he had a touch of sawdust on his shirt, an indication of his willingness to work.
Now when it comes to farm women, I could do the same. I meet a lot of women who claim to be farmers but I believe some are true farmers and others just think they are. They talk the talk but they don’t walk the walk.
