As the kids go back to school I have been trying to further my education, too. Last week I mentioned about my study of commodity marketing.
As I explained, the language is a bit strange to me.
Liquid market, to me, should mean milk sales. Liquidation is what happens when the milk spills or someone forgets to put the plug in the bottom of the bulk milk tank.
Some say long means someone who has bought a futures contract but I’m told it’s some of my stories. Marketing price objective is wanting more money than your neighbor gets for his.
Marketing order is the new way of ordering groceries on line and picking them up outside the store.
Maturity is what happens when we get old.
Net position has nothing to do with basketball and opening transaction is not when a gal says “I do” to marry a farmer.
Of course farmers understand the term “out of the money” and the par delivery point is when our neighbor’s golf balls are found in our hay fields.
Premium is what we pay to insure our cars, house, farm, and anything else we value.
Privilege is what we gave our kids if they successfully completed their chores.
Put option is him putting away his clothes or waiting for me to do it.
Short is kids who are too small to reach the pipeline so they can’t help with milking.
Spectacular is the beauty of the farm when there is a rainbow over the hill.
To-arrive contract – what hubby must agree to so we can get to a wedding on time.
My favorite term, however, is “Naked Writing.” They tell me it is writing a call or a put on a futures contract in which the writer has no opposite cash or futures market position. Hey, everyone knows that’s not what it means. It is describing me when I write this column.
