One of the first lessons I learned when we moved to the farm is that I must learn to see.
If you live in a city, people pass and never greet. In a city it’s not likely you meet anyone you know – walking or driving.
Now in the country it’s another story. If you live on a farm, neighborliness must be observed.
Passing a car on a country road without at least lifting a finger or two from the steering wheel as a greeting is considered snobbish. For those with a good memory, the best rule is to keep in mind the kind of vehicle each neighbor drives. Then when you see it approach you can do an enthusiastic wave.
Even as a child I knew our neighbors’ cars. Of course, most family’s only had one car and the farmers also had a truck. I knew them all and waved to everyone.
When we moved to Hustisford I didn’t know my neighbors’ cars so I had to wait until I met the car close up to identify who was in it. By the time I figured out who passed, they were home in bed thinking how “stuck up” I am.
That’s when I decided I can’t make snap judgments about people I meet. There may be a reason for their behavior.
I once met a neighbor who didn’t wave or even smile at me as she passed. She had her nose up in the air and appeared to be “stuck up.” Then I realized she was just trying to see over the steering wheel. When she raises her eyes, her nose goes along. It’s a law of nature.
When I thought about it I understood but it made me wonder how many of my actions give people a wrong impression.
When you live in a city it doesn’t matter. You can do pretty much what you want and no one will notice or care. You can even drive off the road and they’ll probably drive right past and figured you wanted to bury your engine in that river.
When we moved off the farm and David’s family took over our farm I had to get used to neighbor’s cars all over again. Then I go to the farm to work in the garden and drive tractor and farm neighbors drive past but I don’t know it’s them because they got a different car since we moved away. I hope they don’t think I’m stuck up if I don’t wave.
I used to be good at remembering cars, but these days people change vehicles more often, new neighbors move in, and families generally have several vehicles, especially if they have teenagers at home. That makes it more of a challenge to anticipate who is coming down the road before the car gets there.
That’s why I’ve adopted a new rule…wave at every car I meet. If they don’t know me, they won’t know who this strange person is who is waving and if they do, I’ll be viewed as friendly.
