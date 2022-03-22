When COVID hit, many of the activities that we traditionally enjoyed were canceled or cut back. Dances were canceled, 4-H and farm meetings were virtual or canceled, my reporting jobs were cut back considerably.
That left me with extra time on my hands and, if you have been farming and raising kids a good share of your life you are accustomed to being busy. In my case, if I am not busy I am bored.
That’s when I got involved with our local historical society. My first task, sort pictures and books in the museum and get them into places where more people can enjoy them.
It was a labor of love.
It’s fun looking back at those old customs that young people today don’t understand.
Back in the early 1900’s Wisconsin writer Nellie Kedzie Jones wrote a column of advice to farm women in the Country Gentleman magazine. While it was a serious advice column back then, the advice today makes entertaining reading.
She talks about time management and the importance of not letting big jobs land on the same day. “Do not let your butter run low so that you must churn on wash day.” She talks about allowing extra time for jobs and plan a few “time-fillers” in case the job takes less time than anticipated. “You cannot so exactly time your work that you will connect on the dot like the two express trains at a junction,” she writes.
She suggests sharpening knives while watching a dish on the stove; snipping raisins or shelling walnuts while waiting for something in the oven to get done.
Her advice columns remind me of the “Seven Days” dish towels I received for a wedding gift. They were hand embroidered and depicted the job for each day. Monday was wash day, Tuesday was ironing, etc.
The dish towels suggest that Friday is cleaning day and baking is done on both Wednesday and Saturday.
Nellie’s advice says, “Let me say that Sunday must be the climax of your week. Devote that day to home and heaven. By that I mean do not let miscellaneous persons and things crowd in, to the exclusion of rest and worship...if you are ever to devote yourselves to each other and the higher ends of living, it will be on Sunday. When you lose your Sunday these will go with it.”
