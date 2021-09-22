Stirring up a batch of molasses cookies makes me cry! Good old sentimental tears for precious memories of my childhood!
The kitchen of my memories is mom’s and I can still smell the sweet aroma that bellowed out to greet us when we opened the outside door after school.
These particular cookies were my favorite and no greeting could have been more welcome after a long hard day at school. In fact, I owe the plumpness of my teens to these cookies.
Mom never sought employment outside of the home when I was a kid and farm chores didn’t claim as much of her time as they do for so many of today’s farm wives. It was the pre-women’s lib days when moms were home keeping the home fires burning. Her job was to keep our clothes clean (not as easy then as it is today with automatic washers and driers); to can goods from the garden; to keep the house spotless; and to cook and bake from scratch.
I flip through the pages of some of her old-time cookbooks and find myself drooling as the names of the recipes jog my memory. Next to the recipes she had little hand written penciled in notes: dad likes; kids like; everyone likes; not so good.
The best foods, those that set mom’s baking apart from any other, didn’t come from a recipe book.
Some things like bread mom just threw together – a little of this – a little of that. Others came from recipes handed down through the generations. They’re quite the brainteasers, too. How much is a saltspoonful, a gill or a teacupful? In fact, how much is a pinch?
I guess in the good old days lots of things were left to the discretion of the cook, hoping she could figure out for herself what to do. It was this guessing that set each woman’s cooking and baking apart from others.
Just imagine how many friendships were strengthened because a good cook was asked to share her secret in the kitchen. Today when we ask a cook to share a particular recipe we are more likely to hear, “Oh I got the recipe on the back of the instant pudding package.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.