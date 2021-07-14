Whether you are a farmer trying to figure out what the milk price, grain prices or beef prices will be next year or you’re a retired guy trying to figure out how to invest your retirement money one thing is for sure. You need to understand the language.
Just to help you out, if the language confuses you, here are a few words you should understand:
• Elasticity refers to flexibility in the business environment, not to the waistband in your sweat pants.
• Liquidity refers to the ease with which you can get some money, not whether you have had too much to drink and need a designated driver.
• Capital formation refers to investment, not legislators lining up on the steps of the Capitol waiting to march.
• Disequalibriaum is not an ear infection as I once thought.
• Downward shift has more to do with the way the economy is heading than it does to shifting to a lower gear in order to make the hill when you are chopping hay.
• Fungibility refers to money, not a skin disease.
Finally, the fluidity of the situation has nothing to do with having a cocktail at 5 p.m. after a rough day and seasonally adjusted is not, as I once thought, trying to get into my summer clothes after putting on weight in winter.
