MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture​, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. Corn growers in affected districts will have until Jan. 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

• District 4 Nominee: Calvin Dalton, Endeavor, includes Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, and Columbia counties;

• District 8 Nominee: Casey Kelleher, Whitewater, includes Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties;

• District 9 Nominee: Whilden R. Hughes, Janesville, includes Green and Rock counties.

DATCP confirmed that all certified candidates meet the eligibility criteria of being an active corn producer, selling corn into commercial channels, and residing within their respective districts. DATCP also certified each candidate’s timely nomination form, which includes five signatures from active corn producers within their district, and a notarized eligibility form.

To facilitate the voting process, DATCP will distribute mail-in ballots to corn producers who reside in the three affected districts. Producers who do not receive a ballot by Dec. 31 can request a ballot by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP market orders program coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 and postmarked on or before Jan. 15.

Election results will be announced at the end of January and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

