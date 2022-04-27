JUNEAU — Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, is offering grants of up to $5,000 for new or unique programs for dairy-producer-focused initiatives. Grant applications for the upcoming round of funding are due June 1.
Dairy’s Foundation strives to identify emerging educational needs in the dairy industry and help fill gaps in funding for new or innovative programs. Since 2010, Dairy’s Foundation has awarded more than $295,000 in grants to support vital programs that equip the dairy community with the latest tools and resources to be effective managers, leaders and ambassadors of dairy to their neighbors in rural and urban settings.
The independent grant-selection committee will search for applications that focus on raising up the next generation of dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in the people and products of dairy, and building the skills of producers. Organizations with a non-profit tax status may apply.
The Professional Dairy Producers Foundation was established by Professional Dairy Producers in 2002 as a way to raise funds and awards grants for educational programs. Its mission is to share ideas, resources and experiences about important issues surrounding the dairy industry through educational opportunities for dairy producers and the public.
