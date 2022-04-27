MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that a new equestrian campground is set to open at Governor Dodge State Park on Friday.
Located in Wisconsin's scenic driftless area, Governor Dodge State Park is one of the state's largest parks, with more than 5,000 acres of steep hills, bluffs and deep valleys, plus two lakes and a waterfall. With over 25 miles of equestrian trails, Governor Dodge also offers some of Wisconsin’s best horseback riding.
The new equestrian campground boasts 20 campsites, 18 with electric hook-ups. Each campsite includes a high-line hitching post with cable, a picnic table and fire ring. Improvements include easier access to maneuver horse trailers and campers. The campground and equestrian trails will be open from May 1 to Nov. 15.
"Projects like this would not be possible without the significant fundraising and efforts on behalf of our partnership groups," said Missy VanLanduyt, DNR recreation partnerships section chief. "The equestrian group at Governor Dodge has spent years fundraising, designing and constructing this incredible addition to the park."
Funding for the campground was made possible by the Friends of Governor Dodge State Park – Equestrians which donated almost $625,000 to the project through their fundraising efforts. The Friends group is also building a Friends Equestrian endowment to ensure that the campground can continue to provide an unmatched experience for future generations.
“We are confident that campers will now find a campground matching the variety and scenic beauty of the park and will want to return often with their equine companions to seek out and experience this treasure of the driftless region,” said Jean Warrior, committee member of the Friends of Governor Dodge State Park – Equestrians.
With this new facility, Governor Dodge State Park will offer equestrian campers a home base to find their adventure.
Reservations for the new equestrian campground are now open through the Wisconsin State Park system. In addition to outstanding horseback riding, the park also offers a variety of recreation and scenic opportunities, including family, group, backpack and accessible camping; hiking; road biking; hunting; and more. A state trails pass is required for equestrian and bike riders aged 16 and older.
Friends Groups are volunteer organizations whose members have an interest in Wisconsin’s natural resources and recreation areas, volunteering their time and services at state parks, forests and trails. They provide direct support and financial resources to individual properties.
