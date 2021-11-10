Watertown FFA Chapter members attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Members included from left, Ethan Johnson, Alli Frommgen, Riley Nugent, Maryann Gudenkauf, Luis Avila Vette, Emma Novotny, Brandon Boyd, Oliver Small and Becca Leis.
Members from the Watertown FFA chapter attended the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.
On the trip, members learned and experienced many new interesting things.
On Oct. 27, members stopped at Wolf Park in Battle Ground, Indiana for a tour of their facility which included the behavior of wolves, bison, and foxes.
Members then traveled to the Indianapolis Convention Center and the Grainbridge Fieldhouse for the Brett Young and Alex Miller Concert.
On Oct. 28, members traveled to the Lucas Oil Stadium to listen to National FFA officers run their first session.
After that, members walked around the exhibit center where they met and interacted with other FFA members and talked with different presenters.
After departing the Lucas Oil Stadium, chapter members went bowling at Bowl 32 in Noblesville, Indiana. Members played minigolf and played in the arcades.
On Oct. 29, FFA students traveled back to the Lucas Oil Stadium where members walked around the convention center and talked to vendors, and met different colleges that provided information on what they offer.
In addition, during session three of the FFA convention, FFA members Brandon Boyd and Ethan Johnson received and were recognized for their hard work on their agriscience project on chickens.
They received second overall on the national level for their project.
After leaving the convention center, members traveled to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
On Oct. 30, members departed Indianapolis and headed to Fair Oaks Farm and took a tour of their dairy facility.
At Fair Oak Farm, members experienced the different dairy operations and had the opportunity to see their crop building to see how crops and technology changed over the decades. They also provided members the opportunity to see a calf being born.
