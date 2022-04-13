When we started farming I learned there are more meanings for familiar words. Inflation, for instance, is not just the cost of living going up. It’s also a major part of a milking machine.
Broadcast has nothing to do with a radio station. It’s a method of spreading fertilizer.
Words have always fascinated me, but their double meanings and strange pronunciations have been confusing.
When I was a little girl I’d sing along with the popular songs of the time. The Easter Parade was popular this time of year and I’d sing, “In your Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it. You’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter parade.”
I looked forward to the day and seeing a parade complete with brass bands and floats. Then mom explained that it was a parade of people dressed in their new spring outfits on the way to church.
I was still confused. The bonnets we sang about didn’t look any different than hats to me. A bonnet was something a baby wore to cover her ears.
“Well, hat didn’t rhyme with “on it” so they called it bonnet,” mom said and I accepted that.
The song went on but I didn’t know what a rotogravure was and never could figure out why anyone would want to be pictured in one.
However I do remember how excited we were to wear our new spring outfits for the first time on Easter Sunday and how we shivered some years. Hats were always a must as were those tight fitting “kid gloves” that came in pastel to match our coats or in dainty white.
Easter was the start of the spring season and we wore those outfits whether it was 30 or 80 degrees.
The coldest Easter I remember was the year “shorty” coats were in style. They were full as a circle skirt at the waistline and just as we walked out the door a gust of wind filled the coat, threatening to carry us away like a balloon.
We always had to go outside to pose for a picture in our new outfits because mom had no flash attachment on her camera.
No matter what the weather, though, Easter has always had a kind of magic about it. I can’t remember any Easter morning that I didn’t get a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye when the trumpet played “On the Old Rugged Cross” and when the congregation sang, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”
