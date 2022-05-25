If you attend the Dodge County Dairy brunch on June 5 at the Kuhlman farm near Horicon or if you go to the Watertown Agri-Business Breakfast Father’s Day weekend at Crave Brothers Farm at Waterloo you may take a farm tour and notice the colorful ear tags worn by the animals.
Some wonder if that doesn’t hurt the calves to put the tag in but then I just ask them about their pierced ears (or other body piercings). Farmers also hear, “Are your animals color coded? Why are some red and some green?”
Personally, I know there is one big difference between pierced earrings and animal ear tags: Shopping for them.
I found that out the hard way in our early years of farming when Dick asked me to pick up some ear tags while I was in town. It sounded easy enough but the first question the clerk asked, “What color?”
He hadn’t said so I figured red would look nice on the black and white cows. “What size?” she asked. “We have 1 inch to 1¼ inch.”
Well, since I was the one who took the calf photos, I knew there is an advantage to having larger numbers that show up better in photos.
“Do you want numbers on both sides or just one?” she asked. “Do you want them numbered or plain? Do you want the ones with room for more information?”
I knew he wanted numbers because we like a numbering system rather than giving them all names. That way we don’t get so attached.
“Ok,” said the clerk. “What number did you leave off with?”
I thought about how many cows we have and how many years we’ve farmed and, allowing for the bull calves that we did not number, I figured out what number to start with. I told her I needed about 30. She said they come in packs of 25 or 50.
“Give me 50 so I don’t have to come back so soon,” I told her.
She checked the shelf and said, “We don’t have red ones with those numbers. You could take green ones or I could order some and it will take about a week to come in.”
“Green should be okay,” I said, hoping Dick agreed. But then she asked, “Do you want black or white letters?”
“Give me the white,” I told her. “They should show through splashes of mud or manure better.”
“You want the ones with insecticide in them?” she asked.
“Sure,” I told her, knowing how irritated I get when flies are in my face.
By now I was starting to believe I was no dumb-farm-wife. She packaged them for me and I was ready to leave but then she threw me another curve.
“Oh, I forgot. You will need an applicator for them. Do you have one like the kind you need for this style? We have four different kinds.”
That’s when I gave up!
“If he needs one I’ll send him in for it,” I said.
Somehow I always seemed to enjoy buying my earrings much more than buying ear tags.
