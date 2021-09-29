United States egg production totaled 9.39 billion during August 2021, up slightly from last year, according to the latest chickens and eggs report from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Production included 8.12 billion table eggs, and 1.28 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.20 billion were broiler-type and 73.9 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during August totaled 385 million, up 1% from last year. August egg production per 100 layers was 2,442 eggs, down slightly from August 2020.
Total layers in the United States on Sept. 1 totaled 385 million, up slightly from last year. The 385 million layers consisted of 320 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 62.2 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 2.84 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on Sept. 1 averaged 78.8 eggs per 100 layers, up 1% from Sept. 1, 2020.
Egg-type chicks hatched during August totaled 49.7 million, down 1% from August 2020. Eggs in incubators totaled 45.0 million on Sept. 1, down 5% from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 330 thousand during August, down 11% from August 2020.
Broiler-type chicks hatched during August totaled 841 million, up slightly from August 2020. Eggs in incubators totaled 712 million on Sept. 1, up 3% from a year ago.
