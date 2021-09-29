MADISON — The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, said Tuesday the organization looks forward to continuing to work with Randy Romanski as the newly confirmed state agriculture secretary.
The state Senate confirmed Romanski as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. He was named interim secretary in 2019 and appointed secretary-designee by Gov. Tony Evers in 2020.
“We congratulate Mr. Romanski on his confirmation and thank the Senate for recognizing the value he brings to Wisconsin’s all-important agricultural community,” said DBA President Amy Penterman.
“Romanski has built a longstanding productive relationship with our dairy community. Over the past 18 months, especially, he has shown steady leadership through some of the biggest challenges our farmers and processors have ever faced due to the pandemic. Consistent cooperation between the agriculture department and dairy community is vital to our farm families, rural communities and overall economy,” Penterman said.
Prior to Romanski’s appointment, he served as DATCP deputy secretary since January 2019 and interim secretary since November 2019.
Romanski has held leadership roles at multiple state agencies. He previously served as DATCP’s deputy secretary and secretary under then-Gov. Jim Doyle, working on issues such as farmland preservation, local foods and Farm to School.
and renewable energy. Romanski has also served as the executive assistant for the state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Transportation.
From 2011-2019, Romanski served as the safety program chief in DOT’s Division of State Patrol. Earlier in his career, he held staff positions in the state legislature, both in the Senate and Assembly. He has also served as a policy analyst for the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Originally from Wisconsin Rapids, Romanski earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and his master’s degree in public policy and administration from the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.