Have you ever wondered why there is one day a year set aside to honor mothers but there is an entire month designated to honor cows? It must be a man thing.
The decision was likely made by some dairy farmer whose priorities center around what is going on out there in the barn.
If you’re a dairy farmer’s wife you probably learned from the start that you aren’t the only gal in your hubby’s life. You catch on quickly when he steals into the moonlight to see her, thinking you’re asleep.
You smell her on him when he slips back under the covers in your bedroom. You know she means a lot to him although he probably won’t admit it. You can tell because she gets more attention than anyone in the family.
It was always hard for me as a dairy wife to understand this. If you’re married to a farmer you may understand. We aren’t sure just how we should go about fighting the competition.
We spend three hours a day preparing healthy meals for him and he spends more time than that preparing healthy feed for his girls. In fact he even hires a nutritionist to make sure their diet is perfectly balanced and they will stay healthy and look their best.
They groom their girls and many of them even take their favorite girls to beauty pageants to compete with other farmers’ girls.
They can rattle off the dates of birth of all their favorite girls and can even tell you who her parents and grandparents are. He usually forgets the birth date of his wife and kids and, heavens, you don’t expect him to know his mother-in-law’s parents first names, do you?
When we were farming I’d tell him I’m going to buy a new pair of shoes and he’d say, “Why? You have a pair of shoes!” Then he’d call the podiatrist (or hoof trimmer) to groom his girls’ feet.
I’d tell him I would like to go get a manicure and he’d say, “Why don’t you wear gloves when you pull weeds and pick stones? Then you wouldn’t need a manicurist.” Then he’d go out to the barn to mix up a special foot-bath solution to make his girls’ feet feel good.
One good thing, however. Despite the fact that he’s had so many girls in his life all these years they never seemed to stay around all that long. They’d be in the barn for, maybe as long as 10 years, and then he’d trade them in on a younger model.
On the other hand, I’ve been married to him for 53 years (this week) and so far he hasn’t traded me for a younger model.
