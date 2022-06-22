In his sermon last week our pastor talked about gated communities and the need to have your name on the list in order to get by the guy at the entrance.
Funny. I don’t know much about gated communities. I always thought cows on pasture are living in gated communities.
It kind of reminded me of the language difference there is between urban folks and farmers.
I think of a cable as something that is used to pull a tractor out of the mud or possibly to telegraph a message to someone far away. Our kids grew up thinking of it as that thing that mom and dad wouldn’t invest in because it only meant more choices of rotten TV shows.
A CD, to them, had nothing to do with saving money and they can’t imagine how anyone can communicate without a cell phone and texting.
I think I mentioned before about the confusion within our own family about what a punch set is. When our grown daughter exchanged gifts with David at Christmas he had on his wish list a punch set. She bought him a fancy bowl with glasses. He wanted a tool for his farm shop.
Technology language is the worst.
They think my computer skills are poor but I’d like to see them take short hand or use a manual typewriter. I started working in an office taking shorthand and advanced to using a dictaphone. When I mention that they have a confused look on their faces.
I wonder if they could find a book in the library using the card file.
I mentioned that one of my jobs when I was just out of high school was a switchboard operator. I think they thought I worked in a lumber yard moving boards from one place to another.
I have to admit, it’s hard to understand how some words came to be.
Why is “abbreviated” such a long word?
Why do doctors and lawyers call what they do “practice?”
Why is the man who invests our money called a broker?
Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called the rush hour?
Why are they called apartments when they are stuck together?
If con is the opposite of pro, is Congress the opposite of progress?
If flying is so safe, why do they call the airport the terminal?
And then there are all the expressions that Dick and I use that we picked up from television shows or commercials over the years. The kids don’t have a clue what we are talking about.
One day Dick and I were standing on the beach and an airplane flew over. I looked up and pointed, “De plane, Boss, De plane!” I over-heard them talking about putting me away. They just don’t understand! I guess I better not say, “I’d walk a mile for a camel!” The men in the white coats would be here for sure.
