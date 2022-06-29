MADISON — Recognizing the need to continue fostering safe industry work practices and educate employers and workers on the industry’s deadly hazards, the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association has renewed its alliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration offices in Appleton, Eau Claire, Madison and Milwaukee.
The five-year renewal continues an alliance first signed in May 2020.
OSHA and the association will continue working together to deliver training and education programs for the grain and feed industry with a focus on OSHA’s requirements for workplace safety related to grain-handling, combustible dust, walking working surfaces, fall protection, lockout and electrical.
The two groups will also address topics such as safe confined space entry, hazard communication, personal protective equipment, respiratory protection and recognized industry controls and the rights of workers and the responsibilities of employers under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
“OSHA and the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association are committed to providing members with information, guidance and access to training resources that will help them protect grain industry workers and develop safety habits that prevent workplace injuries,” said OSHA’s Regional Administrator Bill Donovan in Chicago. “Grain-handling is among the most hazardous operations in agriculture. Working with the agribusiness industry, OSHA developed safety training and procedures designed to prevent injuries and fatalities on the job.”
OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program offers employers no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health services, with priority given to high-hazard work sites.
