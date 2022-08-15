MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)’s Alice in Dairyland program was recently awarded the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an innovative and effective agricultural marketing project from North America.

Throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, Alice’s normal routine of in-person appearances were slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the program an opportunity to explore new ways to reach consumers. The program started a project to engage with existing and new audiences through live features and events on Alice’s social media accounts including a virtual dairy breakfast, live stream cutting of the first Christmas tree of the year, and virtual apple orchard tour.

Load comments