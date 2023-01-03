Beginning in late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Wisconsin, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey.

“The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Wisconsin farms and farm families,” said Wisconsin state statistician Greg Bussler.

Load comments