Beginning in late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Wisconsin, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey.
“The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Wisconsin farms and farm families,” said Wisconsin state statistician Greg Bussler.
NASS will reach out to more than 35,000 producers nationwide, including 1,500 in Wisconsin, between January and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, an household characteristics. The 2022 ARMS survey includes a version of the questionnaire focused on farm costs of production and expenditures for wheat producers.
The survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.
Farmers who don’t respond by February can expect contact from the USDA about the survey, Bussler said. The survey also counts toward participation in the 2022 Agricultural Census.
Information provided to NASS is kept confidential, as required by federal law. The agency only publishes data in aggregate form, ensuring that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.
The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report on July 21, 2023. That report and others are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
More reports based on ARMS data and more information about ARMS are available at ers.usda.gov/arms.
