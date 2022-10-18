Columbus, Ohio and Hortonville, Wisc.  Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com) and NEW Ag Services, LLC of Hortonville, Wisconsin have announced a new dealership agreement to serve farmers in Northcentral and Northeastern Wisconsin.

Under the new relationship, NEW Ag Services, LLC, will carry the Meristem Crop Performance product line and become Meristem’s ally in helping Wisconsin farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs.

