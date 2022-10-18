Columbus, Ohio and Hortonville, Wisc. – Meristem Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.meristemag.com) and NEW Ag Services, LLC of Hortonville, Wisconsin have announced a new dealership agreement to serve farmers in Northcentral and Northeastern Wisconsin.
Under the new relationship, NEW Ag Services, LLC, will carry the Meristem Crop Performance product line and become Meristem’s ally in helping Wisconsin farmers make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs.
“NEW Ag has had incredible growth in recent years because Steve Feldkamp and his team focus on providing local answers for improving return on investment for farmer-customers,” said Mitch Eviston, Meristem Founder and CEO, in announcing the agreement. “We’re excited to be able to come alongside with more innovative technology useful to that mission. We’re also eager to learn from his field experience as we add more new products in the days ahead.”
“Teaming up with Meristem is another way we can achieve our mission in redefining value for our growers with every product and process” said Steve Feldkamp, co-founder and co-owner of NEW Ag Services. The ag business, located in Hortonville, also recently dedicated a brand new 8,500-ton dry fertilizer plant at their agronomy center in Black Creek, Wisconsin.“We started out because of the demand for an independent source of agronomic products and services in our area,” recounted Feldkamp, who founded NEW Ag Services with Brandon Fuhrman in 2016. “At first, our goal was to spread lime, sell a little seed, provide crop consulting, and do a few nutrient management plans,” said Feldkamp. They also offered custom planting and harvesting because it fit with their own farming operations.
Today, NEW Ag is a full-service provider. They offer a full lineup of seed representing regional and national brands, premium and generic crop protection products, dry and liquid fertilizers, custom application, crop scouting, soil sampling, and nutrient management plans.
“We put growers first,” Feldkamp said. “We use our own farming operation to better understand and test products – so, we have actual skin in the game. We like to ground truth every product we represent. From some early data, we have seen that Meristem’s product portfolio will benefit our growers immensely from a quality and ROI standpoint.”
“We have to remember that crop production is local,” stated Feldkamp. “We are local and serving local growers is our focus. Not serving huge cooperatives or corporations a thousand miles away. We farm here and our customers do, too. We understand these local soils, fields, and farms.” Eviston said it’s this shared mission of putting farmers first that makes NEW Ag Services a great partner for Meristem.
“We’ve set up Meristem to cut waste from the distribution channel while providing high-quality crop input additives to help American farmers reduce costs and increase yield, so they are more competitive in a global market,” Eviston said. “Now, with the help of the NEW Ag team we’ll be able to connect with more of the farmers who can benefit.”
