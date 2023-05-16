The owner of a local deer farm faces an uncertain future following a positive test for chronic wasting disease on his farm.
Ryan Rodenkirch got into deer farming about 15 years ago as an extension of his deer hunting hobby. However, years of effort to build his business came to an abrupt end last week when an 8-year-old doe on his farm tested positive for chronic wasting disease in her lymph nodes.
Now Rodenkirch, the current board president of Whitetails of Wisconsin, is out of the business altogether, hamstrung in part by what he says is bureacratic indifference to his plight.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the positive results in a press release issued Friday. The release doesn’t identify Rodenkirch’s facility by name, but reached by phone Monday, Rodenkirch said his farm had reported the positive result.
Rodenkirch said Monday state officials have told him all 110 head of adult deer on his farm — as well as an unspecified number of fawns — will soon be killed by state-hired sharpshooters to eliminate the possibility that the infection could spread.
“They’re going to come kill them all,” he said.
The state requirement for sterilization requires no deer be returned to the property for five years following the cull, Rodenkirch said.
“I’m losing my business and everything I’ve worked for,” he said.
The diagnosis — and the pending cull — sting doubly because from a deer farm perspective, Rodenkirch says he did everything by the book. He employs double fencing (and since he started his farm) to keep his population separate from the wild herd, and the positive test came about as a result in his enrollment in a state program that requires testing for every animal over 12 months of age. He has degrees from University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point in wildlife management, and says he was aware of the risks the disease posed when he started his business.
“I’ve been very careful with animal movement,” he said. “I’ve been trying to breed genetic resistance, and everything, and I still got it.”
Genetic resistance refers to an animal’s ability to resist the disease, which is spread by a type of protein called a prion. The disease spreads among wild deer populations by passive ingestion. In Rodenkirch’s case, he suspects a carrion bird or varmint may have eaten from a carcass infested with the disease, then flown or eaten from a feed spot in his farm, where an unsuspecting deer likely ate food contaminated with the disease and contracted it.
The disease isn’t a new development in Wisconsin, which reported its first positive test in 2002.
Chronic wasting disease was first detected in the United States on a deer farm in Colorado in 1967, and has since spread to 30 states, according to the Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which monitors new outbreaks. The partnership’s website points out the disease has spread to states where deer farms are located.
Rodenkirch says he’s familiar with the antipathy his farm and others — the state has 301 licensed deer farms, according to the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection — face as a result of new outbreaks.
“The toughest part is dealing with the backlash we get from the hunters,” he said. “That’s why we got into the business in the first place, because I love deer hunting. But they look at use like we’re spreading the disease.”
At the same time, Rodenkirch was judicious about his testing, more so than testing for the wild herd can sometimes accomplish.
“I probably tested more deer on my farm last year than some counties,” he said.
State law allows for officials to issue indemnity payments to owners of livestock condemned for the presence of an infectious disease. Rodenkirch said Monday he planned to seek such a payment from the state. However, he says state officials could adopt programs similar to other states, where captive herds that report a positive test are tested animal-by-animal, with negative deer being sold to hunting ranches.
“This is where Wisconsin really lacks,” he said.
Allowing negative-testing deer to be sold for hunting could ultimately reduce the burden to tax payers, Rodenkirch said. It could also blunt the impact of the cull.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow when there’s options out there and politics play a role in it,” he said. “It’s hard to know that at the end of the day my animals suffer because of someone sitting in an office that doesn’t know anything about whitetail deer or the course of the disease.”
