”Agricultural carbon credits: An overview for farmers and landowners” briefly defined some essential terms and introduced key players in carbon markets. This article attempts to break down esoteric concepts such as additionality and permanence that are central to how carbon markets operate. It also highlights some important considerations that farmers and landowners need to keep in mind when deciding whether carbon credits are a good choice for their operation.

At the core of carbon markets are two key concepts: additionality and permanence.

Tags

Load comments