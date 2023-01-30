Losses, dances, and retirements topped the list of news for 2022 in Watertown.
With the New Year’s holiday upon us, we look back at the movers, shakers and widely read stories that appeared in the pages of the Daily times this year.
The stories below are listed by month, and their popularity is measured not by opinion, but by how much web traffic they received on www.wdtimes.com.
January
A fatal traffic collision and the ensuing court case were among the top stories in January.
Jeffery S. Van Beem, 38, killed Kieth Posewitz, 56, on the Jan. 15 after a night of drinking at a local tavern, authorities say.
Van Beem is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while revoked, and homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin March 13, 2023, court documents show.
Other top stories included the retirement of Steve’s Southside Citgo owner Steve Kohlhoff at 68. Serious medical concerns drove the retirement decision, Kohlhoff said.
City officials declared Jorge Monterrey ineligible to run for mayor, citing an insufficient number of valid signatures on his nominating petition. The declaration left incumbent Mayor Emily McFarland the only name on the ballot for the spring mayoral election.
February
A Columbus man who robbed an Ixonia bank while wearing a court-issued GPS ankle monitor topped the list of February stories.
Alan Schade, 44, pleaded guilty to all charges in October, court documents show. Schade was wearing the monitor as part of a release agreement on a prior case. Court records show Schade has multiple open cases in Waukesha and Jefferson counties. Schade has not yet been sentenced for the robbery, court documents show.
A fire also that caused more than $42,000 worth of damage to a house at 615 North Fourth Street was also widely read.
Other top stories include: a profile of former Jefferson County Coroner and Watertown Firefighter Patrick Theder, who died Feb. 1; $200,000 worth of improvements that were announced at the Clyman Village Park; and Emmett growers Andrew Zuelke’s and Andrew Condon’s decision to farm the former Windwood Country Club golf course.
March
Cassandra Schug, who started as Watertown Unified School District superintendent in 2011, accepted a position as superintendent with an out-of-state school system.
Schug’s departure followed her appearance as a finalist in multiple searches for in-state superintendent positions starting in 2019.
Sophie Dittrich, the daughter of Wisconsin Rep. Barabara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) pleaded guilty in Ozaukee County Circuit Court to charges arising from a 2020 incident.
Sophie Dittrich was sentenced to two years’ initial confinement with five years extended supervision and three years’ probation in May, court documents show.
Barbara Dittrich’s district includes Oconomowoc, Lake Mills, Waterloo, and parts of other southern Dodge and northern Jefferson counties.
Other top stories in March include:
- A car wreck on March 10 that ejected 76-year-old man from his vehicle after he struck a bridge abutment on Welsh Road. The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
- Child pornography charges filed against Douglas Reynolds, 37, of Fort Atkinson. Reynolds’s charges were later dismissed but read in, court records show.
- A sentencing withheld in the case of Mitchell Roeglin, 19, of Watertown, for charges of possession of child pornography. Roeglin’s charges were later dismissed but read in, court records show.
- Kendrick Nash’s guilty plea on charges of possession of child pornography. Nash was later sentenced on a single count to three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision, court documents show.
April
The death of Tramesha Smith, 31, at a fire in Watertown East Apartments on April 8th in a fire was widely read in April.
Jared Osborn, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography in Dodge County Circuit Court. Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Osborn to three year of jail time and three years of extended supervision on April 27.
Citizens expressed concerns about a proposed bar at 715 W. Main Street, across from Glenn’s Meat Market. The bars owners sought to extend operating hours to 11 p.m.
A story about Watertown School Board candidates introducing themselves ahead of the April 5 election was also widely read.
May
The new owners of the Elias Inn Supper Club, 200 North Second Street, made waves in a profile in May by vowing not to change even the tartar sauce at the venerable Watertown dining establishment. Lydia and Mike Sobol re-opened the restaurant later that month.
The relocation of Diversey Inc. to manufacturing facilities Northern Kentucky eliminated between 65 and 100 jobs in the Watertown area, while the company’s headquarters remain in Watertown.
Also in early May, Breselow’s Family Market closed its doors permanently. The grocery store cited the impact of road closures, the expansion of Kwik Trip in Watertown, and the COVID-19 pandemic for the end of the store’s 14-plus year tenure.
At the same time, long-time barkeep Don Frank, former owner of Don’s Bar, opened a new establishment, Don’s Corner Pub, at the corner of North Fourth and Cole streets.
Daniel Lewicki, 38, of Fort Atkinson, was also identified as the decedent of a fatal car crash on April 25 near Hustisford.
June
Georgia authorities sentenced former Watertown Fire Chief Henry Butts to 25 years in prison in May, and the story of his sentencing was read widely in June.
Butts resigned from the chief position in 2010 amid an internal investigation into theft in the fire department.
The Watertown High School graduation in June was held at least partially in memoriam for Henry Teuteberg, who died in a murder-suicide at the age of 16. Gradutates also chose to memorialze Micah Gillingham, who died in September 2020 in an accident.
The month also saw the death of Kathryn Marty, 14, of Waterloo, in a collision between a UTV and a car in the Town of Waterloo.
Long-time Watertown speech pathology teacher Jill Oswald, who overcame a declaration of legal blindness at age 14, also retired in June.
July
James Schmeling, 20, of Oconomowoc, was arrested and charged with taking or damaging up to $94,000 worth of property from an unidentified Ashippun business. The courts have not disposed of the charges against Schmeling, who has about a half-dozen open misdemeanor and forfeiture cases filed against him in Jefferson County, court documents show.
A construction worker died after falling onto a metal stake at a Palmyra construction site, authorities said. Authorities subsequently identified the victim as Steven Alvarado, 64, of Fort Atkinson.
Smith’s death in an apartment fire from April remained under investigation, authorities said.
City officials identified the former site of The Spot and Ponderosa at 605 South Church Street as the location for a new KFC and Pizza Hut combination shop. The store opened later this year.
The election for Dodge County Sheriff also heated up, with Republican candidates Dale Schmidt and Mark Colker trading accusations. Schmidt accused Colker of committing misconduct as a Waupun police officer, and of lying to cover it up. Colker in turn accused Schmidt and another Waupun officer of lying about the accusation, which he denied.
A federal judge sentenced a former Jefferson man, who tried to use his position with the Wisconsin Department of Administration to escape arrest, to 10 years in federal prison for child enticement. Marc Bennett showed up in Manitowoc looking to meet with what he believed was a 12-year-old girl and instead encountered an undercover Manitowoc Police officer.
August
A Watertown man entered a home at 600 Arlington Way on Aug. 28 in violation of a restraining order, authorities said. When police arrived, an armed standoff began that lasted 14 hours, and ended without injury after SWAT officers stormed the building. Christopher Braatz, 46, is out on bond awaiting trial in connection with the incident, court records show.
A story about the Watertown High School Prom Court of 1976 re-staging their photo today was also popular.
Bennett’s sentencing remained popular through August.
September
Tyler Tesch, 29, of Watertown died in a motorcycle crash after his bike left the road at a high rate of speed and struck a tree in the town of Concord on Sept. 16.
A story about Watertown High School’s homecoming week activities also proved popular among readers.
Deeg’s Bar and Grill a popular Mexican and American restaurant open since the 1980s, closed its doors on Sept. 16.
Suzanne Immel, the third person to hold the position of Human Resources Administrator in Dodge County since 1991, departed the job Sept. 20. No reasons were publicly shared for the departure.
October
Longtime Watertown High School band instructor Tom Heninger was killed after being struck by a car in Madison on Oct. 26. Heninger, a pillar of the local musical and education communities, was bicycling in to volunteer at the state musical convention at the time of his death.
Less than a month after closing, the former site of Deeg’s was selected as the location for an Italian restaurant named Little Italy.
A federal judge sentenced Radomir Buzdom, of Buzdom’s Dew Drop Inn, to 15 months in prison for his part in the ownership of the Buzdom’s TNT and Wild Rose strip club in Lebanon. Buzdom and Timothy Miller pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution and tax fraud, according to court documents.
A four-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle on private property in Beaver Dam, authorities said.
Laura Bell Bundy joined Watertown students for a concert on Oct. 21.
November
Watertown Riverfest’s future became uncertain amid resignations by key organizers and reports of two straight years of losses. Throughout November and December, officials began evaluating a new future for the perennial summer festival.
A 67-year-old Cambria man was med-flighted to a local hospital after a high-speed crash at the roundabout intersection of highways 26 and 19 on Nov. 22. The man and three others succumbed to injuries sustained in crashes over the holiday weekend.
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels swung through town for a campaign stop on Halloween at Literatus & Co bookshop on Main Street. Michaels eventually lost the election to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers later that month.
December
A house fire at 100 Western Avenue killed three school-aged Watertown students on Dec. 9. About 100 well-wishers and community members—many high-school aged—turned out for a vigil held Dec. 13 in memoriam.
Tyler Speth, 32, of Lake Mills, was arrested and charged after authorities say he offered to pay a minor employee of his insurance agency for sexual favors.
Little Italy, the restaurant slated to replace Deeg’s Bar and Grill, is expected to open in late December or early January, the owner said.
