Nazi Looted Art

A wooden sculpture by German artist Niclaus Weckmann, "Holy Family"—a 1948 gift from Alastair Bradley Martin to the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is shown on exhibition at the museum this month in New York. The sculpture is among 53 works in the museum's collection, once looted during the Nazi era, but returned to their designated owners before being obtained by the museum through donation or sale.

 Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required by law to let the public know about those dark chapters in their provenance through placards displayed with the stolen objects.

At least 600,000 pieces of art were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II, according to experts. Some of that plunder wound up in the world’s great museums.

