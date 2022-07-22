By Ed Zagorski
Travis Teesch was working in a warehouse performing shipping and receiving tasks when an older co-worker began giving him what he called the “berries” that young people do not give back to their communities.
“He was razzing me,” Teesch said. “It was all in fun.”
But Teesch showed him.
That was the wakeup call for Teesch that may have saved countless dollars in property loss and lives.
It was then the Manitowoc Lutheran High School graduate joined a local volunteer fire department — Valders Fire and Rescue.
“When I did that I met a great bunch of guys,” he said.
Teesch said his father or grandfather did not work in the fire service so firefighting was not on his radar. He said if he didn’t go into the fire service he may have followed his father’s footsteps and became a welder.
“Once I became involved in firefighting, I thought it would be a good career path for me,” he said.
The path has led him to Watertown where he is the new chief of fire and emergency operations replacing Kraig Biefeld, who retired May 2.
Teesch said he knew Biefeld before coming to Watertown because the two worked as firefighters in Kaukauna for two months together.
“He’s a great guy,” Teesch said. “A true professional.”
Teesch moved to Watertown July 15 with his wife, Dawn. The couple have three children: Taylor, a college student; and two middle school-aged children, Cole and Olivia.
He said he’s familiar with the City of Watertown from his years at Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
“We would come down here quite a bit to Luther Prep where we competed in wrestling tournaments and other sporting events,” he said.
Teesch spoke highly of the city and the many events the different city organizations put together for its citizens to enjoy.
“There is always something going on,” he said. “The crowd at the Fourth of July parade was huge. People really come out to support one another. I’m really liking it here. People are very friendly.”
What he also enjoys is seeing his firefighters training without being told.
“I like that training holds a high priority for our department,” he said, looking out of the truck bay to Breselow’s Family Market. “They’re out here working and taking care of business. That just shows the dedication the members have for their department.”
Teesch holds a bachelor of applied science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in fire and emergency response management and a master of science in administration from the University of South Dakota.
Teesch comes to Watertown from his former position as assistant fire chief in Kaukauna, where he served since August of 1999.
In addition to his long-term employment as assistant chief in Kaukauna, Teesch has also served as an adjunct instructor at Fox Valley Technical College, was a State of Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board member from 2003 to 2009 and is the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 127, serving from 2017 to present.
Teesch also holds several other certifications in specialized areas of the fire service, including HAZMAT operation, ice rescue, national incident management system certifications and more.
He said he sees the Watertown Fire Department working together with the smaller departments a lot more because of recruiting issues.
“When I started in the fire service there were 100 applicants for one job,” Teesch said. “Now you’re lucky to get 10 or 20 applications for a position and not all of the applicants are qualified for the job. It’s just not Watertown. This is a problem throughout the fire service in the state and the nation.”
He said the diagnosis for low recruitment numbers is possibly going into the middle schools and getting students interested in the fire service.
“I was at a conference and a chief there said, ‘If you’re talking to a high school junior or senior it’s already too late,’” Teesch said. “You have to get to them at a young age.”
Teesch said he is still learning the different protocols associated with the Watertown Fire Department. He said he’s talked with the other fire chiefs in the area and found they’re willing to help whenever they’re needed.
He said he understands the City of Watertown is looking to construct a new fire station, which is something he went through as an assistant fire chief in Kaukauna.
“I was pretty involved in the building of that station so I can share some insight on what we did there,” he said.
However, Teesch said the top priority for the Watertown Fire Department is the safety of its citizens.
“That’s why we train,” he said. “That’s the same for every department. We’re to help protect the citizens and their property.”
He said the only difference in that mantra is the color of the fire engines or ambulances that arrive on an emergency scene.
He said Kaukauna has red fire engines with white tops. Teesch said the Watertown Fire Department created a niche for themselves with the maroon color of their rigs.
“At least they’re not yellow, but the public doesn’t care what color truck you show up in,” Teesch said. “They want a well-trained and professional department and that’s what Watertown has.”
