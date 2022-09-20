National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently released the names of the local students who were semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program on Sept. 14.
Semifinalists in the local area include Brian Siegler from Jefferson High School, Allison Brown who is homeschooled in Watertown and Isaac Winters from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
In college Siegler will be majoring in aerospace, aeronautical, and space engineering, Winters will be majoring in engineering and the National Merit Scholarship Program did not mention Brown’s major.
High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state, according to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in between April and in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title, according to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
