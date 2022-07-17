At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

1. Christopher Bell. 2. Chase Elliott. 3. Bubba Wallace. 4. Martin Truex Jr. 5. Kevin Harvick. 6. Denny Hamlin. 7. Brad Keselowski. 8. Ross Chastain. 9. Daniel Suárez. 10. Kurt Busch. 11. William Byron. 12. Kyle Busch. 13. Austin Cindric. 14. Kyle Larson. 15. Chase Briscoe. 16. AJ Allmendinger. 17. Chris Buescher. 18. Ryan Blaney. 19. Erik Jones. 20. Justin Haley. 21. Tyler Reddick. 22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23. Austin Dillon. 24. Joey Logano. 25. Todd Gilliland. 26. Harrison Burton. 27. Cole Custer. 28. Michael McDowell. 29. JJ Yeley. 30. Cody Ware. 31. Aric Almirola. 32. Corey Lajoie. 33. Ty Dillon. 34. Josh Bilicki. 35. Alex Bowman. 36. BJ McLeod.

