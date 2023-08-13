NASCAR results Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indianapolis Road Course Results1. Michael McDowell 2. Chase Elliott 3. Daniel Suarez 4. Tyler Reddick 5. Alex Bowman 6. Chase Briscoe 7. Martin Truex, Jr. 8. Kyle Larson 9. Christopher Bell 10. Shane van Gisbergen 11. Chris Buescher 12. Ty Gibbs 13. Ryan Blaney 14. Austin Cindric 15. William Byron 16. Austin Dillon 17. Ross Chastain 18. Bubba Wallace 19. Denny Hamlin 20. Brad Keselowski 21. Harrison Burton 22. Brodie Kostecki 23. Kevin Harvick 24. Mike Rockenfeller 25. Ricky Stenhoue, Jr. 26. AJ Allmendinger 27. Ty Dillon 28. Jenson Button 29. Corey LaJoie 30. Andy Lally 31. Josh Bilicki 32. Ryan Preece 33. Kamui Kobayashi 34. Joey Logano 35. Erik Jones 36. Aric Almirola 37. Kyle Busch 38. Todd Gilliland 39. Justin Haley Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Checking out some books Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Aug 10, 2023 Local News Making the bed Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Aug 8, 2023 Local News ‘Pride in the Park’ discussion spills into Watertown City Hall Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Aug 3, 2023 Local News Field of Gold Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Aug 1, 2023 Trending Now Watertown police chief asked for Pride in the Park to be canceled Speth convicted of all counts, to be sentenced Friday Young preacher arrested at Watertown Pride event Watertown Police plan report on Pride in the Park rally, possible lawsuit Dodge County jury finds former Reeseville man guilty of sexual assault crimes Stocks Market Data by TradingView
