NASCAR headline Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Richmond RacewayRichmond, Va.Lap length: 0.75 miles1. Kyle Larson. 2. Josh Berry. 3. Ross Chastain. 4. Christopher Bell. 5. Kevin Harvick. 6. Michael McDowell. 7. Joey Logano. 8. Alex Bowman. 9. Ty Gibbs. 10. Brad Keselowski. 11. Martin Truex Jr. 12. Chase Briscoe. 13. Aric Almirola. 14. Kyle Busch. 15. Todd Gilliland. 16. Tyler Reddick. 17. Chandler Smith. 18. Ryan Preece. 19. Harrison Burton. 20. Denny Hamlin. 21. Corey Lajoie. 22. Bubba Wallace. 23. Daniel Suárez. 24. William Byron. 25. Austin Dillon. 26. Ryan Blaney. 27. AJ Allmendinger. 28. Austin Cindric. 29. Justin Haley. 30. Chris Buescher. 31. Erik Jones. 32. Ty Dillon. 33. Anthony Alfredo. 34. Cody Ware. 35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 36. JJ Yeley. 37. Noah Gragson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Local News Dodge County Board agrees to a second settlement against opioid manufacturers, distributors Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Trending Now Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Johnson Creek School candidates answer survey questions Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.