NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 9, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Bristol Motor Speedway DirtBristol, Tenn.Lap length: 0.53 miles1. Christopher Bell. 2. Tyler Reddick. 3. Austin Dillon. 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 5. Chase Briscoe. 6. Justin Haley. 7. Martin Truex Jr. 8. Todd Gilliland. 9. Kevin Harvick. 10. Ty Gibbs. 11. Michael McDowell 12. Bubba Wallace. 13. William Byron. 14. Erik Jones. 15. Harrison Burton. 16. AJ Allmendinger. 17. Brad Keselowski 18. Chris Buescher 19. Austin Cindric. 20. JJ Yeley 21. Ty Dillon. 22. Denny Hamlin. 23. Ryan Blaney 24. Ryan Preece. 25. Daniel Suárez. 26. BJ McLeod. 27. Josh Berry. 28. Ross Chastain. 29. Alex Bowman. 30. Corey Lajoie. 31. Aric Almirola. 32. Kyle Busch. 33. Noah Gragson 34. Matt Crafton 35. Kyle Larson. 36. Jonathan Davenport. 37. Joey Logano Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Group turns sap to syrup, donates sales profits to local church, charities Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 7, 2023 Local News Award-winning author makes stop at local bookstore Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Local News Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Local News History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June The Daily Times Staff Apr 4, 2023 Trending Now Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Hustisford facilities referendum fails History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June St. John's Lutheran School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2023 graduation Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.