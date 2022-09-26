NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, Texas.Lap length: 1.50 miles1. Tyler Reddick. 2. Joey Logano. 3. Justin Haley. 4. Ryan Blaney. 5. Chase Briscoe. 6. Erik Jones. 7. William Byron. 8. Brad Keselowski. 9. Kyle Larson. 10. Denny Hamlin. 11. Michael McDowell. 12. Daniel Suárez. 13. Ross Chastain. 14. Corey Lajoie. 15. Austin Cindric. 16. Ty Dillon. 17. Austin Dillon. 18. Harrison Burton. 19. Kevin Harvick. 20. Ty Gibbs. 21. Noah Gragson. 22. Landon Cassill. 23. Garrett Smithley. 24. Aric Almirola. 25. Bubba Wallace. 26. BJ McLeod. 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28. Todd Gilliland. 29. Alex Bowman. 30. Chris Buescher. 31. Martin Truex Jr. 32. Chase Elliott. 33. Cody Ware. 34. Christopher Bell. 35. Cole Custer. 36. Kyle Busch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson County Medical Examiner names man who dies in crash HR director no longer with Dodge County Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-22
