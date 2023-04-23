NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SundayAt Talladega SuperspeedwayTalladega, Ala.Lap length: 2.66 miles1. Kyle Busch. 2. Ryan Blaney. 3. Chris Buescher. 4. Chase Briscoe. 5. Brad Keselowski. 6. Erik Jones. 7. William Byron. 8. Christopher Bell. 9. Daniel Suárez. 10. Todd Gilliland. 11. JJ Yeley. 12. Chase Elliott. 13. Tyler Reddick 14. Alex Bowman. 15. Denny Hamlin. 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17. Ty Dillon. 18. Justin Haley. 19. BJ McLeod. 20. Aric Almirola. 21. Kevin Harvick. 22. Ross Chastain. 23. Austin Hill. 24. Corey Lajoie. 25. Riley Herbst. 26. Austin Cindric. 27. Martin Truex Jr. 28. Bubba Wallace. 29. AJ Allmendinger. 30. Joey Logano. 31. Ty Gibbs. 32. Noah Gragson. 33. Kyle Larson. 34. Ryan Preece. 35. Michael McDowell. 36. Harrison Burton. 37. Zane Smith. 38. Austin Dillon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab The Daily Times Staff Apr 20, 2023 Local News Neitzel says key to longevity: ‘No running around all night’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 19, 2023 Local News Meet the Makers Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 17, 2023 Local News Watertown This Week: April 15, 2023 Brian O'Connor Managing Editor Apr 15, 2023 Trending Now Neitzel says key to longevity: ‘No running around all night’ Jefferson close to locking in perhaps biggest development deal in community history Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday crash kills 1 in town of Sullivan Meet the Makers Stocks Market Data by TradingView
