NASCAR agate
Kevin Wilson
Feb 26, 2023

At Auto Club Speedway
Fontana, Calif.
Lap length: 2.00 miles

1. Kyle Busch. 2. Chase Elliott. 3. Ross Chastain. 4. Daniel Suárez. 5. Kevin Harvick. 6. Denny Hamlin. 7. Brad Keselowski. 8. Alex Bowman. 9. Austin Dillon. 10. Joey Logano. 11. Martin Truex Jr. 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 13. Chris Buescher. 14. Corey Lajoie. 15. Harrison Burton. 16. Ty Gibbs. 17. Todd Gilliland. 18. Michael McDowell. 19. Erik Jones. 20. Chase Briscoe. 21. Justin Haley. 22. Noah Gragson. 23. JJ Yeley. 24. BJ McLeod. 25. William Byron. 26. Ryan Blaney. 27. Cody Ware. 28. Austin Cindric. 29. Kyle Larson. 30. Bubba Wallace. 31. Ty Dillon. 32. Christopher Bell. 33. Ryan Preece. 34. Tyler Reddick. 35. Aric Almirola. 36. AJ Allmendinger.
