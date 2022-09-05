NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Darlington RacewayDarlington, S.C.Lap length: 1.37 miles1. Erik Jones. 2. Denny Hamlin. 3. Tyler Reddick. 4. Joey Logano. 5. Christopher Bell. 6. Michael McDowell. 7. Brad Keselowski. 8. William Byron. 9. Bubba Wallace. 10. Alex Bowman. 11. Aric Almirola. 12. Kyle Larson. 13. Ryan Blaney. 14. Cole Custer. 15. Ty Gibbs. 16. Austin Cindric. 17. Austin Dillon. 18. Daniel Suárez. 19. Justin Haley. 20. Ross Chastain. 21. Harrison Burton. 22. Ty Dillon. 23. Daniel Hemric. 24. Corey Lajoie. 25. Landon Cassill. 26. Chris Buescher. 27. Chase Briscoe. 28. Todd Gilliland. 29. BJ McLeod. 30. Kyle Busch. 31. Martin Truex Jr. 32. Cody Ware. 33. Kevin Harvick. 34. JJ Yeley. 35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 36. Chase Elliott. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Cooper’s hawks faring well in urban and rural Wisconsin Man arrested after 14-hour standoff ends No free lunches in Dodge County Fond du Lac woman causes $50,000 in damages to Watertown home Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.