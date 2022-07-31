NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jul 31, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseSpeedway, Ind.Lap length: 2.44 miles1. Tyler Reddick. 2. Austin Cindric. 3. Harrison Burton. 4. Todd Gilliland. 5. Bubba Wallace. 6. Joey Logano. 7. AJ Allmendinger. 8. Michael McDowell. 9. Cole Custer. 10. Chris Buescher. 11. Kyle Busch. 12. Christopher Bell. 13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14. Denny Hamlin. 15. Erik Jones. 16. Chase Elliott. 17. Ty Gibbs. 18. Corey Lajoie. 19. Justin Haley. 20. Brad Keselowski. 21. Martin Truex Jr. 22. Josh Bilicki. 23. Chase Briscoe. 24. Cody Ware. 25. Josh Williams. 26. Ryan Blaney. 27. Ross Chastain. 28. Daniel Suárez. 29. Joey Hand. 30. Austin Dillon. 31. William Byron. 32. Alex Bowman. 33. Kevin Harvick. 34. Ty Dillon. 35. Kyle Larson. 36. Daniil Kvyat. 37. Loris Hezemans. 38. Aric Almirola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beverly Ann (Scherer) Weinheimer Dennis Schmidt resigns as county board member Terry W. Schultz ‘Being prepared’ Charges filed against Whitewater man in Watertown incident Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.