NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson May 1, 2023 At Dover Motor SpeedwayDover, Del.Lap length: 1.00 miles1. Martin Truex Jr. 2. Ross Chastain. 3. Ryan Blaney. 4. William Byron. 5. Denny Hamlin. 6. Christopher Bell. 7. Tyler Reddick. 8. Brad Keselowski. 9. Chris Buescher. 10. Josh Berry. 11. Chase Elliott. 12. Bubba Wallace. 13. Ty Gibbs. 14. Corey Lajoie. 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16. Erik Jones. 17. Ryan Preece. 18. AJ Allmendinger. 19. Kevin Harvick. 20. Harrison Burton. 21. Kyle Busch. 22. Michael McDowell. 23. Justin Haley. 24. Aric Almirola. 25. Todd Gilliland. 26. Austin Cindric. 27. (36) Austin Dillon. 28. JJ Yeley. 29. BJ McLeod. 30. Chase Briscoe. 31. Joey Logano. 32. Kyle Larson. 33. Brennan Poole. 34. Noah Gragson. 35. Daniel Suárez. 36. Ty Dillon.
