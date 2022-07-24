NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Pocono RacewayLong Pond, Pa.Lap length: 2.50 miles1. Denny Hamlin 2. Kyle Busch. 3. Chase Elliott. 4. Tyler Reddick. 5. Daniel Suárez. 6. Christopher Bell. 7. Kyle Larson. 8. Michael McDowell. 9. Martin Truex Jr. 10. Bubba Wallace. 11. Erik Jones. 12. Austin Dillon. 13. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 160, 24. 14. William Byron. 15. Aric Almirola. 16. Brad Keselowski. 17. Chase Briscoe. 18. Ty Gibbs. 19. Cole Custer. 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 21. Corey Lajoie. 22. Joey Logano. 23. Justin Haley. 24. Ty Dillon. 25. Harrison Burton. 26. Noah Gragson. 27. Todd Gilliland. 28. Cody Ware. 29. Kevin Harvick. 30. JJ Yeley. 31. Chris Buescher. 32. BJ McLeod. 33. Austin Cindric. 34. Ross Chastain. 35. Ryan Blaney. 36. Josh Bilicki. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Oconomowoc man alleged to have taken $94,000 in property from Ashippun business Hall of Fame coach Eli Crogan passes away at 87 Worker killed in fall onto stake Fatal fire remains under investigation Eli A. Crogan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-21
