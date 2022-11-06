NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 6, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022 NASCAR Cup Seriesat Phoenix results1. Joey Logano 2. Ryan Blaney 3. Ross Chastain 4. Chase Briscoe 5. Kevin Harvick 6. William Byron 7. Kyle Busch 8. Denny Hamlin 9. Kyle Larson 10. Christopher Bell 11. Austin Cindric 12. AJ Allmendinger 13. Austin Dillon 14. Erik Jones 15. Martin Truex, Jr. 16. Cole Custer 17. Daniel Hemric 18. Corey LaJoie 19. Harrison Burton 20. Aric Almirola 21. Chris Buescher 22. 22. Bubba Wallace 23. Tyler Reddick 24. Daniel Suarez 25. Michael McDowell 26. Ty Dillon 27. Justin Haley 28. Chase Elliott 29. Todd Gilliland 30. Cody Ware 31. B.J. McLeod 32. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 33. Garrett. Smithley 34. Alex Bowman 35. Brad Keselowski 36. Landon Cassill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Governor candidate Tim Michels stirs crowd at Watertown bookstore Saucer Drive home in Farmington to finally become 'wedding castle' State candidates Tim Michels, Ron Johnson stopping in Watertown on Monday, Oct. 31 Watertown trick or treating photos Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-3
