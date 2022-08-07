NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Michigan International SpeedwayBrooklyn, Mich.Lap length: 2.00 miles1. Kevin Harvick. 2. Bubba Wallace. 3. Denny Hamlin 4. Joey Logano. 5. Ryan Blaney6. Martin Truex Jr. 7. Kyle Larson. 8. Erik Jones. 9. Alex Bowman. 10. Ty Gibbs. 11. Chase Elliott. 12. William Byron. 13. Austin Dillon. 14. Ty Dillon. 15. Brad Keselowski. 16. Chris Buescher 17. Justin Haley. 18. Austin Hill. 19. Corey Lajoie. 20. Chase Briscoe. 21. Josh Bilicki. 22. Cody Ware. 23. BJ McLeod. 24. Ross Chastain. 25. Daniel Suárez. 26. Christopher Bell. 27. Todd Gilliland. 28. Michael McDowell. 29. Tyler Reddick. 30. Noah Gragson. 31. Cole Custer. 32. Harrison Burton. 33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 34. Aric Almirola. 35. JJ Yeley. 36. Kyle Busch. 37. Austin Cindric. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carrie Ann Bredow Pride in the Park goes on without incident Vicky M. Yuker Julie Ann (Blasing) Koenig Woman severely injured after being bucked from horse Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.