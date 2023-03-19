NASCAR agate Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At Atlanta Motor SpeedwayHampton, Ga.Lap length: 1.54 miles1. Joey Logano. 2. Brad Keselowski. 3. Christopher Bell. 4. Corey Lajoie. 5. Tyler Reddick. 6. Denny Hamlin. 7. Ryan Blaney. 8. Erik Jones. 9. Ty Gibbs. 10. Kyle Busch. 11. Austin Cindric. 12. Noah Gragson. 13. Ross Chastain. 14. Alex Bowman. 15. Todd Gilliland. 16. AJ Allmendinger. 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18. Josh Berry. 19. Martin Truex Jr. 20. Austin Dillon. 21. Michael McDowell. 22. Justin Haley. 23. Ty Dillon. 24. Chase Briscoe. 25. Cody Ware. 26. JJ Yeley. 27. Bubba Wallace. 28. Ryan Preece. 29. Daniel Suárez. 30. Aric Almirola. 31. Kyle Larson. 32. William Byron. 33. Kevin Harvick. 34. Harrison Burton. 35. Chris Buescher. 36. BJ McLeod Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wrong-address armed response leads to tense moment in Watertown Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown author Edward Wendland tells stories through “A Kid Called Eddie” Watertown Riverfest to announce entertainer lineup beginning Monday Watertown graduate makes mark in cable television, documentary films Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-16
