NASCAR agate
Mar 26, 2023
At Circuits of the Americas
Austin, Texas.
Lap length: 3.41 miles
1. Tyler Reddick. 2. Kyle Busch. 3. Alex Bowman. 4. Ross Chastain. 5. William Byron. 6. Austin Cindric. 7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 8. Chris Buescher. 9. Ty Gibbs. 10. Todd Gilliland. 11. Corey Lajoie. 12. Michael McDowell. 13. Kevin Harvick. 14. Kyle Larson. 15. Chase Briscoe. 16. Denny Hamlin. 17. Martin Truex Jr. 18. Jenson Button. 19. Justin Haley. 20. Noah Gragson. 21. Ryan Blaney. 22. Harrison Burton. 23. Erik Jones. 24. Jordan Taylor. 25. Cody Ware. 26. Josh Bilicki. 27. Daniel Suárez. 28. Joey Logano. 29. Kimi Raikkonen. 30. Aric Almirola. 31. Christopher Bell. 32. Ryan Preece. 33. Austin Dillon. 34. AJ Allmendinger. 35. Brad Keselowski. 36. Conor Daly. 37. Bubba Wallace. 38. Jimmie Johnson. 39. Ty Dillon.
