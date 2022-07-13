All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

New York 61 26 .701 _ _ 5-5 L-3 34-10 27-16

Tampa Bay 47 40 .540 14 +1½ 6-4 W-2 27-17 20-23

Boston 47 41 .534 14½ +1 4-6 L-2 23-20 24-21

Toronto 46 42 .523 15½ _ 2-8 W-1 26-18 20-24

Baltimore 44 44 .500 17½ 2 9-1 W-9 25-17 19-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Minnesota 49 41 .544 _ _ 5-5 W-1 26-19 23-22

Cleveland 43 43 .500 4 2 3-7 L-1 22-18 21-25

Chicago 42 45 .483 5½ 3½ 4-6 W-1 19-25 23-20

Detroit 37 52 .416 11½ 9½ 5-5 L-1 23-24 14-28

Kansas City 35 53 .398 13 11 6-4 W-1 19-27 16-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Houston 57 29 .663 _ _ 8-2 W-2 27-12 30-17

Seattle 46 42 .523 12 _ 9-1 W-9 24-20 22-22

Texas 40 45 .471 16½ 4½ 4-6 L-1 20-22 20-23

Los Angeles 38 50 .432 20 8 1-9 L-5 21-24 17-26

Oakland 30 59 .337 28½ 16½ 4-6 W-1 11-31 19-28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

New York 55 34 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-1 28-15 27-19

Atlanta 53 37 .589 2½ +5 7-3 L-1 31-20 22-17

Philadelphia 46 42 .523 8½ 1 5-5 L-3 24-21 22-21

Miami 41 45 .477 12½ 5 5-5 L-2 20-19 21-26

Washington 30 59 .337 25 17½ 1-9 L-5 14-32 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _ _ 4-6 L-1 21-19 28-21

St. Louis 48 42 .533 1½ _ 4-6 W-3 27-18 21-24

Pittsburgh 38 50 .432 10½ 9 6-4 W-4 20-23 18-27

Chicago 34 53 .391 14 12½ 3-7 L-5 17-28 17-25

Cincinnati 33 54 .379 15 13½ 7-3 W-5 18-28 15-26

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Los Angeles 56 30 .651 _ _ 8-2 L-1 30-13 26-17

San Diego 50 39 .562 7½ +2½ 4-6 L-1 23-20 27-19

San Francisco 45 42 .517 11½ 1½ 5-5 W-2 23-21 22-21

Colorado 39 49 .443 18 8 5-5 W-1 24-22 15-27

Arizona 39 50 .438 18½ 8½ 4-6 L-2 22-26 17-24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Load comments