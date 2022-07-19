Peter Hilton
Peter Hilton fights a largemouth bass while fishing in Ashland County.

 Patrick Durkin

Scrapbook photos from August 2011 show sturdy piers, tightly stacked firewood, a proud grandfather, and an 11-year-old grandson shooting a crossbow from a treestand behind Tom Heberlein’s shack in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

In the 11 years since, the boy graduated college, the ponds spit out their piers, and the treestand grew too weak to serve. In contrast, the sway-backed shack in central Ashland County still stands stubbornly, the firewood gets split and stacked annually, and the grandfather oversees all chores through tiring but grateful eyes.

