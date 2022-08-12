Dear Annie: My daughter and her husband have two darling toddler girls who I adore. Their parents had no plans for child care when the first was born and just assumed I would step up. Now the girls are in day care because caring for them full time was too much for me. I still watch them when day care is occasionally canceled or the parents go out and often just spend time with them for fun.

Day care works out well, except when the kids are sick and can’t go. When this happens, they sometimes ask me to watch the children. My daughter is paid hourly and has little sick time. Her husband sometimes travels or has important meetings. They live modestly but do have disposable income.

