BELLEVILLE — Eddy Eveland pitched a perfect game as Lake Mills’ baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader with Belleville on Saturday.
Eveland struck out 11, throwing 47 of his 64 pitches for strikes, as the L-Cats (8-7) earned a 12-0 five-inning victory in the second matchup.
Ty Schaefer, who was 5-for-5 on the day, singled in a run as part of a four-run rally in the third inning to make it 5-0. Schaefer and Blaise Buechel produced consecutive RBI singles as Lake Mills went ahead 9-0 in the fourth.
Caden Belling scored four times and was one of four Lake Mills players with two hits.
Belleville jumped ahead 3-0 early in the second meeting en route to earning a 5-1 victory, backing starter Aidan Keyes, who struck out five and allowed a run on nine hits in six innings to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Jack Vogel allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in four frames to take the loss.
First game BELLEVILLE 5, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 9 1
Belleville 021 002 x — 5 9 0
Leading hitters — LM: Schaefer 3x3, Buchholtz 2x3 (2B), Parys (2B); B: DeSmet 2x3, Fuydenland 2x3, Monroe (2B).
LAKE MILLS — Jack Schraml led off the game with a home run to center field and McFarland held off a late push from Lake Mills to earn a 5-4 victory in nonconference baseball at Campus Field on Friday.
A two-out RBI single by Adam Stephany in the third inning and two-out, two-run single by Dadon Gillen, who was 4-for-4, in the fourth gave the Spartans a 4-0 lead.
Lake Mills loaded the bases with no away in the sixth, cutting the lead to 5-2 on a fielder’s choice by Blaise Buechel. McFarland left fielder Aiden Chandre committed an error on a line drive off the bat of Ben Buchholtz, allowing a pair of runs to score with two outs. With Buchholtz on second, Dylan Schaefer struck out Hunter Frohamder to end the inning.
Stephany gave up four runs (one earned) on five hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the decision. Schaefer got the final five outs, fanning two, to earn the save for the Spartans (9-3).
L-Cats starter Payton Klettke allowed four earned on 10 hits in four innings in the loss.
Brody Henderson had two hits and scored twice for Lake Mills, which got outhit 12-5.
